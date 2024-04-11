“Nigeria Recalls Johnson & Johnson Children’s Cough Syrup Over Diethylene Glycol Contamination”

JOHANNESBURG – Nigeria’s health regulator has initiated a recall of a batch of Johnson & Johnson children’s cough syrup after detecting an unacceptably high level of a potentially lethal toxic substance, it announced on Wednesday.

The batch of Benylin Paediatric syrup was found to contain a significant amount of diethylene glycol during laboratory tests, according to Nigeria’s National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC). Diethylene glycol has been associated with multiple child deaths in countries like Gambia, Uzbekistan, and Cameroon since 2022, marking one of the most severe waves of poisoning linked to oral medication globally.

The syrup, typically used to alleviate cough, congestion, hay fever, and allergic reactions in children aged two to 12, was determined to pose acute oral toxicity risks based on laboratory animal studies, NAFDAC stated.

Exposure to diethylene glycol can lead to symptoms such as abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhea, headaches, and acute kidney injury, potentially resulting in fatalities, the regulator warned.

Johnson & Johnson referred inquiries to Kenvue, the current owner of the Benylin brand following a spin-off last year. However, Kenvue has not yet responded to requests for comment on the matter.

The recalled batch, manufactured in South Africa in May 2021 with an expiration date of April 2024, prompted the regulator to advise consumers possessing bottles from this batch to cease usage or sale immediately and submit them to the nearest NAFDAC office for further action.