Geopolitics

“Niger Welcomes Russian Military Instructors Amid Shifting Security Alliances”

By: Naija247news

Date:

NIAMEY, April 11 (Reuters) – Russian military instructors landed in Niger on Wednesday aboard a cargo plane loaded with military equipment, as reported by Niger state television RTN on Thursday. The arrival signifies an agreement between the junta and Russian President Vladimir Putin to enhance cooperation between the two countries.

RTN broadcasted footage showing a military cargo plane offloading gear while individuals in military attire stood nearby.

“We are here to train the Nigerien army and to develop military cooperation between Russia and Niger,” stated a man in camouflage uniform, identified by RTN as one of the instructors.

Additionally, RTN reported that Russia had committed to installing an anti-aircraft system in Niger.

Niger’s relationship with Moscow has garnered attention following the junta’s seizure of power in a coup last year, which led to the termination of longstanding military and diplomatic ties with France. This development has fueled speculation that Niger may deepen its security alliances with Russia, similar to neighboring countries Mali and Burkina Faso.

"Nigeria Recalls Johnson & Johnson Children's Cough Syrup Over Diethylene Glycol Contamination"
"Senegal Plans Contract Renegotiations After Energy Sector Audit"
