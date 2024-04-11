Microsoft will unveil new Windows and cloud AI features in May

Microsoft is gearing up to introduce groundbreaking artificial intelligence tools designed for both PCs and cloud usage at its annual Build conference, as revealed by a session lineup posted on Wednesday.

CEO Satya Nadella’s vision, articulated in January, foresaw 2024 as the year when AI would seamlessly integrate into every PC, a goal underscored by the conference agenda for May.

With significant revenue growth stemming from clients leveraging AI models on its Azure public cloud, Microsoft aims to sustain this momentum by rolling out new AI capabilities tailored for developers.

Mustafa Suleyman, the newly appointed head of Microsoft AI, will share the stage with Nadella and other seasoned executives during the keynote address in Seattle. Suleyman, a co-founder of DeepMind, the AI startup acquired by Google in 2014, recently joined Microsoft from startup Inflection AI.

Among the highlights at Build, Microsoft will showcase an Advanced Paste feature harnessing AI models directly on PCs, offering users enhanced capabilities without relying on cloud processing.

Developers will also gain insights into integrating AI features enabling deeper interaction with digital experiences on Windows applications.

Additionally, Microsoft’s focus on user experience extends to the introduction of Surface PCs featuring a Copilot button for instant access to the company’s chatbot, particularly noteworthy for its integration with Intel processors.

Furthering efforts to enhance Windows PC functionality, Microsoft will discuss leveraging Arm-based neural processing engines for AI, complementing its ongoing work to optimize user experience on Arm architecture.

For organizations crafting chatbots within Azure AI Studio, Microsoft will unveil new AI safety features aimed at mitigating risks related to sensitive content and security.

Amid its broader effort to streamline Azure usage, Microsoft will unveil enhancements to the Copilot chatbot in Azure, currently available in preview mode to select clients.