Junior Pope: Sarah Martins pens public apology for blaming Adanma Luke

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

April 11, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nollywood actress, Sarah Martins has offered her sincere apology for holding her colleague, Adanma Luke accountable for Junior Pope’s death.

You may recall that Sarah Martins had faulted Adanma Luke over the death of Junior Pope and some crew members following a boating accident while returning from a movie shoot produced by her.

Sarah Martins has since apologized for her reaction regarding the upsetting tragedy, while releasing a screenshot of her chat with her colleague, Iheme Nancy.

The actress noted that she has deleted the post she made earlier for the sake of the respect she has for Iheme Nancy and some of her senior colleagues.

She wrote: “I want to publicly apologize for my outburst yesterday regarding the painful tragedy 😭😭😭 For the respect I have for some of my senior colleagues that reached out to me I had to take down the post. I apologize to my friends and colleagues that found the post insensitive and felt disappointed 😢. This is a lesson to all of us, and I believe things like this will never happen again. @ihemenancy you’re my Gee and I respect you ❤️❤️” (www.naija247news.com).

