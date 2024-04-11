“Janemena Calls for Prayers Amid Alleged Acid Attack on Dancer Korra Obidi”

Media personality Usiwo Orezinena Jane, popularly known as Janemena, has urged prayers and support for dancer Korra Obidi following reports of her alleged acid attack during a live-stream in the UK, as reported by The Nation.

Expressing emotional solidarity with the dancer, Jane took to Instagram to share heartfelt words of encouragement: “I would never understand the hate and envy some women have towards @korraobidi. She doesn’t have it all, nobody does, so why the jealousy?

“We are all women and supposed to look after each other no matter the situation we find ourselves in. What did a mother of two in her own world and hustling for her daily bread do to you people? So much evil in y’all’s hearts for a life that can be taken any moment, why?

“I always believe in never wishing anyone pain. If anyone causes you pain, just know they must have pain inside. We wish them healing. That’s what they truly need because sometimes we want to reciprocate people’s disrespect, but then we look at their lifestyle and how life treats them… that is enough punishment and that’s On God.

“I want you all to know that the older we get, the more you realize how precious life is. Nobody has any desire for drama, conflicts, or stress. We just want to live a happy and hopeful life and we will always keep doing that. I love you so much KORRA, and I will always be there and here for you.

“You have come out from so much stronger and that’s why I call you QUEEN. I love you till the end of it all QUEEN.

“Please, to her dearest Koreans, let’s pray for her speedy recovery, even though we know Korra is a lion. Love to you all.”

Jane’s message reflects a heartfelt plea for unity and support in light of the distressing incident involving Korra Obidi, emphasizing the importance of compassion and solidarity during challenging times.