Identities of missing crew members revealed following boat mishap that claimed the life of Junior Pope and others

April 11, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Some people are still missing following the boat mishap that claimed the lives of an actor and crew members who were leaving a movie location.

According to movie producer, Stanley, the sound engineer and the make-up artist who were on the boat when it capsized are still missing.

Four bodies were recovered following the boat accident on the River Niger in Asaba. One of them is the popular actor, John Paul Odonwodo, better known as Junior Pope.

Their boat capsized on Wednesday, April 10, while they were crossing the River Niger.

According the Emeka Rollas, the president of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, three people are yet to be found. The third missing person has not been identified. (www.naija247news.com).