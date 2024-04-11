Menu
Cocoa

Heavy Rainfall in Ibadan Revives Hopes for Nigeria’s Cocoa Harvest

By: Godwin Okafor

Traders in Nigeria’s largest cocoa-producing region, Ibadan, have reported heavy rainfall on Friday, providing a much-needed boost to hopes for the 2023-24 midcrop harvest.

According to trader Sola Ibikunle, the rainfall follows two earlier downpours in mid-March and the first week of the month, which aimed to alleviate the hot and dry conditions that had previously hindered cocoa growth.

Friday’s rainfall, which began in the afternoon in Oyo state, one of the five cocoa-producing states in the southwest, lasted for about one and a half hours.

Similar downpours were reported in the other cocoa-producing states, further enhancing soil moisture and aiding in the development of the midcrop cocoa.

Nigerian Meteorological Agency (Nimet) had forecasted adequate rainfall for Nigeria’s key cocoa-producing states in its Seasonal Climate Prediction report in March.

The anticipated annual rainfall of between 1,508 millimeters and 1,556 mm in southwestern states like Oyo, Ogun, Osun, Ondo, and Ekiti aligns well with cocoa’s requirements for successful growth, according to experts.

Toba Adenowuro, a former cocoa desk officer at the Ministry of Agriculture in Ondo state, Nigeria’s largest cocoa producer, highlighted cocoa’s need for rainfall between 1,250 mm and 2,500 mm to thrive.

The midcrop harvest, which contributes about 30% of Nigeria’s annual cocoa production of around 280,000 tons, is particularly crucial for the country’s cocoa industry.

With the southwest region accounting for 70% of the nation’s cocoa output, the recent rainfall bodes well for the upcoming harvest and the overall health of Nigeria’s cocoa sector.

Godwin Okafor
Godwin Okaforhttps://naija247news.com
Godwin Okafor is a veteran Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur, and the visionary Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. With an extensive career spanning over 16 years in financial journalism, Godwin possesses a wealth of experience that seamlessly bridges both traditional and digital media landscapes. His journey in journalism commenced at Business Day, Nigeria, where he laid the foundation for his prolific career. In 2010, Godwin took a bold step by founding Naija247news Media, a platform that has since become a prominent player in delivering timely and accurate news. Educationally, Godwin Okafor holds a Bachelor's degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the prestigious Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. His commitment to continuous learning led him to the Lagos Business School, where he further honed his skills. Additionally, he is recognized as a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania, having successfully completed the Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists. Throughout his illustrious career, Godwin has earned acclaim by winning numerous journalism awards, a testament to his dedication to excellence in reporting. Beyond his role as a Financial Journalist, Godwin Okafor wears the hat of the Chairman at Emmerich Resources Limited, the publishing entity behind Naija247news. His visionary leadership has played a pivotal role in shaping the media landscape and establishing Naija247news as a trusted source of information. Godwin Okafor's multifaceted expertise, commitment to journalistic integrity, and leadership in the realm of business journalism underscore his influential presence in both the media and entrepreneurial spheres.

