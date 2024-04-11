Gunmen attack police checkpoint along the Abakaliki -Enugu Highway

April 11, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Gunmen on Thursday, April 11, attacked a police checkpoint along the Abakaliki -Enugu Highway, setting a patrol van belonging to the Police ablaze.

The incident happened at Ishieke junction on the outskirts of Abakaliki town. Sources in the area claimed the gunmen killed one police officer and abducted another but this could not be independently verified as of the time of filing this report.

Police spokesperson in Ebonyi, Joshua Ukandu confirmed the attack.

He, however, denied knowledge of the killing or abduction of any police officer saying reports from the scene were still sketchy.

“An incident happened this morning but I am still trying to put the details together. At this point, I can’t confirm much, let me get my facts right. “I just got information that there was an attack at that point but I don’t have any other information,” he stated.

The incident came barely three weeks after four police officers and two civilians were killed in an attack on another checkpoint at a hilltop junction.(www.naija247news.com).