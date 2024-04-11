Menu
Aviation

Gatwick Airport Welcomes Air Peace’s Inaugural Flight to London

By: Kudirat Bukola

Date:

Gatwick airport has extended a warm welcome to passengers, encouraging them to embark on their next journey from London Gatwick to Lagos with Air Peace.

In a tweet from its official handle, @Gatwick_Airport, the airport congratulated Air Peace on its inaugural flight to London.

The tweet read, “Exciting news! We recently welcomed Nigerian carrier @flyairpeace to the London Gatwick family, flying daily to Lagos.

Perfect for reconnecting with friends and loved ones or for business travelers, embark on your next journey from London Gatwick to Lagos with Air Peace.

And doesn’t the livery look great on the aircraft as it came under our Pier 6 bridge on its first arrival?

“In response to Gatwick’s message, Festus Keyamo, Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, expressed appreciation via his handle.

While acknowledging the congratulatory message, Keyamo noted that it was expected on the first day of Air Peace’s arrival, albeit better late than never.

“We expected this on the first day of the arrival of one of our most important local airlines @flyairpeace, but better late than never.

We look forward to working with you to ensure seamless operations by @flyairpeace from your airport. The Government of Nigeria fully supports our local operators,” Keyamo added.

Kudirat Bukola
Kudirat Bukolahttp://thenationonlineng.net

