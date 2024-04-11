Former Minister Of Science and Technology Ogbonnaya Onu, is dead

April 11, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Dr Ogbonnaya Onu, the Minister of Science and Technology under Muhammadu Buhari’s administration has passed on.

Confirming his death on Thursday, April 11, a source told Tribune Online that the 77-year-old former governor of Abia State died after a brief illness in an undisclosed hospital in Nigeria.

Onu was a Nigerian politician, author and engineer until his death in April 2024. He was the first civilian governor of Abia State and was the minister of science, technology and innovation of Nigeria from November 2015 until his resignation in 2022. He was also the longest-serving minister of the ministry.

Recall that the late 72-year-old former minister contested for the presidential flag of the All Progressive Congress (APC) during the 2023 general election, but lost to President Bola Tinubu.(www.naija247news.com).