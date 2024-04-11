Menu
Bodies of makeup artiste and Cameraman have been recovered

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

April 11, 2024.
Azonuchechi Chukwu.
New information coming in says that the bodies of the makeup artist and the cameraman has been retrieved from the River Niger.
Recall that after the boat accident that happened in the late afternoon yesterday took the lives of about seven members including actor, Junior Pope, it was reported that some of the members were yet to be found.
In a new update, from a movie producer, Stanley Otop, the bodies of the two crew members; the makeup artist and the cameraman have been found.

However, the body of the sound man is yet to be found. He made this known in a post shared on his Instagram page.(www.naija247news.com).
Azonuchechi Chukwu
