Anambra2025: APGA Tags “Cubana Chief Priest’s Endorsement of Ifeanyi Ubah, as ‘Millennium Joke’

Evang. Chinedu Obigwe, the National Coordinator of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) Media Warriors Forum, has dismissed the purported endorsement of Senator Ifeanyi Ubah for the Anambra governorship by celebrity hospitality businessman, Cubana Chief Priest, as a mere publicity stunt with no significant impact on the 2025 election outcome.

Obigwe criticized the Ubah political camp for celebrating what he deemed to be an empty endorsement, describing it as a mockery of their lack of substance. He emphasized that Cubana Chief Priest lacks the political influence to influence Anambra’s electoral dynamics from Imo State.

Drawing a comparison, Obigwe referenced Governor Hope Uzodimma’s unsuccessful attempt to impose Andy Uba as Anambra Governor, highlighting the distinctiveness of Anambra’s electorate compared to Imo State’s. He warned against underestimating the resolve of Anambra’s people, suggesting that attempts to manipulate their political choices would backfire.

Regarding the alleged financial investment of 25 million naira by Ifeanyi Ubah in Cubana Chief Priest’s birthday celebration for an endorsement, Obigwe dismissed it as a futile effort driven by desperation. He characterized the events as a “millennium joke” that would not yield positive results for Ubah’s gubernatorial aspirations.

Obigwe further criticized Ubah’s open plea to Cubana Chief Priest for additional endorsements, asserting that Anambra residents are well aware of Ubah’s reputation and would not entrust their future to him.

In conclusion, Obigwe reiterated that Anambra is distinct from Imo State and emphasized that attempts to replicate political strategies from elsewhere would not succeed in Anambra’s unique electoral landscape.