Actor Prince Eke slams Jerry Amilo for posting video of late Jnr Pope’s corpse on Facebook

April 11, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Actor Prince Eke has slammed his colleague, Jerry Amilo, for posting a video of the corpse of his late colleague, John Paul Odonwodo popularly known as Junior Pope, on social media.

Jerry, who was in the hospital alongside the AGN President, Emeka Ike, when Jnr Pope was certified dead, shared a video of Odonwodo’s corpse on the hospital bed with cotton wool already inserted in his nostrils and ears.

An angry Eke described Jerry as a ‘senseless and stupid’ man for sharing such a video that will haunt the children of the deceased actor for years.

‘’You are stupid man for you to have done a thing like this. Do you know how the children of this man will feel growing up seeing the corpse of their father all over the internet? The lifeless body of their father all over the internet…” (www.naija247news.com).