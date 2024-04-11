Menu
Search
Subscribe
Nigeria Metro News

Accident on Third Mainland Bridge as two passengers plunge into the Lagoon

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

April 11, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

A commercial vehicle (Danfo) carrying several passengers crashed on the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos on Wednesday.

Confirming the incident, Mr Ibrahim Farinloye, Lagos Territorial Coordinator, National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, said the impact of the accident threw two passengers, both adults, off an 18-seater bus into the Lagos lagoon.

Farinloye disclosed that personnel of the Marine Police are conducting a search for the two passengers, a male and female, who fell off the bus.

He further disclosed that the crash, involving the bus with registration number FKJ 872 YA, occurred by Adeniyi Adele axis inward of Lagos Island.

The NEMA official explained that the driver of the vehicle, who was on speed, swerved off the road and hit the bridge rails.

The impact of the crash forcefully pushed the two passengers off the bus into the Lagos lagoon.

“The victims, an adult male and female, are being searched by the Marine Police.

“The injured have been evacuated to a nearby hospital,” Farinloye added.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Heavy Rainfall in Ibadan Revives Hopes for Nigeria’s Cocoa Harvest
Next article
Truck crushes motorcyclist to death in Ondo
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

”Our joy was shortlived”AGN Makes U-turn, Says Actor Junior Pope Is Dead

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
April 11, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. National President, Actors Guild of Nigeria...

Actors guild declares April 11 “No Shoot Day” to honour late Junior Pope

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
April 11, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN)...

Truck crushes motorcyclist to death in Ondo

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
April 11, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Tragedy struck on Wednesday in Ondo...

Heavy Rainfall in Ibadan Revives Hopes for Nigeria’s Cocoa Harvest

Godwin Okafor Godwin Okafor -
Traders in Nigeria's largest cocoa-producing region, Ibadan, have reported...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

”Our joy was shortlived”AGN Makes U-turn, Says Actor Junior Pope Is Dead

Entertainment 0
April 11, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. National President, Actors Guild of Nigeria...

Actors guild declares April 11 “No Shoot Day” to honour late Junior Pope

Entertainment 0
April 11, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN)...

Truck crushes motorcyclist to death in Ondo

Nigeria Metro News 0
April 11, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Tragedy struck on Wednesday in Ondo...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com