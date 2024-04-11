Accident on Third Mainland Bridge as two passengers plunge into the Lagoon

April 11, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

A commercial vehicle (Danfo) carrying several passengers crashed on the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos on Wednesday.

Confirming the incident, Mr Ibrahim Farinloye, Lagos Territorial Coordinator, National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, said the impact of the accident threw two passengers, both adults, off an 18-seater bus into the Lagos lagoon.

Farinloye disclosed that personnel of the Marine Police are conducting a search for the two passengers, a male and female, who fell off the bus.

He further disclosed that the crash, involving the bus with registration number FKJ 872 YA, occurred by Adeniyi Adele axis inward of Lagos Island.

The NEMA official explained that the driver of the vehicle, who was on speed, swerved off the road and hit the bridge rails.

The impact of the crash forcefully pushed the two passengers off the bus into the Lagos lagoon.

“The victims, an adult male and female, are being searched by the Marine Police.

"The injured have been evacuated to a nearby hospital," Farinloye added.