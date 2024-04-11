60 Reps Crisis: “2023 PDP Assembly Candidates Seeks Resolution of Internal Grievances”

“PDP House of Assembly Candidates Urge Unity Amid Party Crisis”

The 2023 Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) House of Assembly candidates, operating under the umbrella of the 2023 PDP House of Assembly Candidates Forum, have issued a call for unity and resolution amidst the ongoing internal crisis within the party.

In a statement jointly signed by the forum’s national chairman, Hon. Salaudeen Lukman from Kwara State; national secretary, Hon. Muhammad Gidado Musa from Kebbi State; vice chairman (North), Hon. Mahee Umar Gatawa from Sokoto State; and national publicity secretary, Hon. Abraham Olusegun Adeleye from Ekiti State, the candidates expressed significant concern over the party’s leadership crisis.

The statement highlighted the lack of positive response from the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) to their earlier communication dated April 8, 2024. Despite their patience, the candidates expressed disappointment that the NWC has not taken substantial action to address the grievances within the party.

The forum condemned acts of disloyalty and anti-party activities, particularly in states like Rivers, Lagos, Ekiti, Enugu, Oyo, Benue, Kebbi, and others. They emphasized the need for party members to refrain from using their positions for personal gain at the expense of the party’s unity and integrity.

While acknowledging the efforts of the acting national chairman, Amb. Ilya Damagun, in saving the party from transactional politics, the forum called for a further advancement of leadership approach by stepping down for a substantive national chairman to continue.

Addressing the sixty National Assembly members considering defection while holding party tickets, the candidates urged reconsideration of their decision, emphasizing that unity and collaboration are essential to addressing challenges within the party.

In conclusion, the forum pledged commitment to collaborating with the party leadership to ensure that House of Assembly candidates have access to essential duties outlined in the party constitution. They advocated for swift penalties against instances of anti-party behavior to preserve the party’s reputation and cohesiveness.