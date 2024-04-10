Air Peace Chairman Raises Alarm Over Deliberate Frustration by Foreign Airlines

Air Peace Chairman Alleges Conspiracy by Foreign Carriers on Nigeria-UK Route

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Allen Onyema, Chairman of Nigerian carrier Air Peace, has raised concerns about an alleged conspiracy among foreign airlines operating on the Nigeria-UK route. He accused these carriers of intentionally slashing airfares on the route as part of a plot to push Air Peace out of international operations.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today program, Onyema claimed the existence of an “unspoken alliance” among foreign airlines aimed at undercutting Air Peace and driving it off the Nigeria-London route.

He expressed worries about the ramifications of such actions, emphasizing the potential economic losses and strain on Nigeria’s currency if Air Peace were prematurely forced out of international operations.

Onyema cited recent challenges faced by Air Peace, including difficulties with groundhandling and space allocation at Gatwick Airport, as evidence of the alleged conspiracy.

He described the situation as a “very devilish conspiracy” orchestrated by foreign airlines, which he claimed were pricing tickets below cost with the support of their governments. Onyema urged other Nigerian airlines to enter the Nigeria-UK route to break the monopoly enjoyed by foreign carriers.

Expressing gratitude to President Bola Tinubu and Minister Keyamo for their support, Onyema highlighted the importance of navigating the politics involved in operating flights to London.

Air Peace commenced direct flight operations from Lagos to Gatwick Airport in London on March 30, 2024, a move that was welcomed by industry observers as a positive step forward.

Encouraged by Air Peace’s initiative, there is growing support for other local airlines to consider launching international flights to lucrative routes, thereby expanding opportunities and competition in the aviation sector.

Prior to Air Peace’s entry into the market, international flight ticket prices on the Lagos-London route had soared to as much as N3.5 million. However, Air Peace’s introduction of more affordable tickets prompted foreign carriers like British Airways, Virgin Atlantic, and Qatar Airways to significantly reduce their fares to remain competitive.