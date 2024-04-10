Menu
Search
Subscribe
Lifestyle News

Weak men use ‘fear women’ phrase commonly – Reno Omokri

By: Naija247news

Date:

Media personality, Reno Omokri, has argued  the popular phrase ‘fear women’ is often used by weak men.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

He said that since God created everything, there is nothing to be afraid of.

He told males not to be scared of women but should learn to understand them.

Omokri wrote on Instagram: “All this talk of ‘fear women’ is irritating, because it is only said by weak men.

“Everything in creation was created by God and, therefore, not to be feared. God will not create anything that should make you afraid.

“Anything that will make you afraid is a challenge to God. What makes you afraid of anything in God’s creation is ignorance

“The less you know about a thing, the more you fear it. Even demons have no power over you once you completely understand them and their limitations.

,xThe only Being you should fear, and only in a reverential way, is God. Other than that, fear nothing. If you feel afraid of anything, that does not indicate that you should run away and hide. That is an indication that you should study and understand it.

“There is no animal on Earth that a man, like you, has not tamed. And no mountain on Earth that a person, like you, has not climbed.

“Stop being afraid of what God created you to dominate! Fear only occupies the place in your mind that knowledge is meant to inhabit. Rather than fear women, you are meant to understand them!”

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Foreign Airlines Slash Lagos-London Airfares Amid Air Peace Competition
Next article
Customs FX rate for import duties drops to N1,238/$
Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Actress Lizzy Gold Vows for Everlasting Marriage, Stays Clear of Social Media Drama

Idowu Peters Idowu Peters -
  Actress Lizzy Gold has made a firm declaration that...

Meta and OpenAI to Unveil Advanced AI Models Capable of Reasoning and Planning

Idowu Peters Idowu Peters -
  Tech giants OpenAI and Meta are gearing up to...

75% of primary schools in Rivers State have no teachers, 90% dilapidated, says Fubara

Gbenga Samson Gbenga Samson -
Governor Siminalayi Fubara Raises Concerns Over State of Primary...

Eid-el-Fitr: Muslims, Christians unite to move Nigeria forward – says Uzodimma

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
Owerri- The Imo state Governor, Hope Uzodimma, on Wednesday...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Actress Lizzy Gold Vows for Everlasting Marriage, Stays Clear of Social Media Drama

Lifestyle News 0
  Actress Lizzy Gold has made a firm declaration that...

Meta and OpenAI to Unveil Advanced AI Models Capable of Reasoning and Planning

AI 0
  Tech giants OpenAI and Meta are gearing up to...

75% of primary schools in Rivers State have no teachers, 90% dilapidated, says Fubara

South South 0
Governor Siminalayi Fubara Raises Concerns Over State of Primary...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com