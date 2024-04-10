Veteran Kannywood Actress Saratu Gidado Passes Away After Moonsighting Role

Saratu Gidado, a beloved actress in the Kannywood film industry, has tragically passed away shortly after her role as an astronomer in a moonsighting video to determine the end of Ramadan.

The news, reported by Naija247news, comes as a shock to her fans and colleagues.In the video, Gidado, also known as Daso, portrayed an astronomer using a large telescope-like pipe, discussing the challenges of moonsighting due to cloud cover.

Just hours after posting the video on her TikTok platform, where she had over 1.3 million followers, she peacefully passed away in her sleep, having performed her pre-dawn meal and prayers.

Born on January 17, 1968, in Gombe, Gidado rose to fame in the Kannywood industry with memorable roles in films such as “Linzami Da Wuta,” “Nagari,” “Gidauniya,” “Mashi,” and “Sansani.”

She appeared in over 100 movies, captivating audiences with her comedic talent and versatility.

Beyond her acting career, Gidado was known for her philanthropic efforts, using her platform to advocate for support for widows, orphans, and the less privileged.

Her kindness extended to providing food for the needy and assisting the elderly, reflecting her compassion and generosity.

Previously serving as the protocol officer to the Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II, in 2016, Gidado was laid to rest according to Islamic rites after prayers at the Emir’s Palace in Kano City.

Emir Aminu Ado Bayero was present to pay his respects, marking the end of a remarkable life dedicated to both entertainment and service to the community.