Tinubu hails Dangote at 67

President Bola Tinubu has extended his warm congratulations to Alhaji Aliko Dangote, the Chairman of the Dangote Group, on the occasion of his birthday, today, April 10, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The President joined the family and friends of Alhaji Dangote to celebrate the founder of the largest industrial conglomerate in West Africa and one of Africa’s business lodestars.

Referencing the many industrial feats of the business colossus, President Tinubu extols Alhaji Dangote’s famed dauntless and inventive spirit, as well as his facility for excellence in any venture.

Disclosing this in a statement signed by Chief Ajuri Ngelale, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Tinubu: “commends the Chairman of the Dangote Group for his interventions and support for Nigeria’s young entrepreneurs, describing him as one of the industrialists who have kept the country on the global map as a haven for enterprise.

“As Alhaji Dangote marks this birthday, the President wishes him many more prosperous years in his storied endeavours in Nigeria, Africa, and the world.”