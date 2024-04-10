Menu
Tinubunomics Policies

Tinubu committed to Nigeria’s infrastructure development – Shettima

By: Gbenga Samson

Date:

Vice President Kashim Shettima has reiterated President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to massively boosting Nigeria’s infrastructural needs, saying the President has his eyes on the basic needs and requirements of the nation.

Speaking Tuesday at his residence in Maiduguri when he hosted members of the Borno Elders Forum, members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and other stakeholders to Ramadan Iftar (breaking of fast), the Vice President called for continued support for the Tinubu administration by all Nigerians, just as he said the government’s policies would be immensely beneficial to all and sundry in no distant time.

He specifically cited the power supply challenge in Maiduguri and some parts of Borno as having caught the President’s attention, thus the directive issued by President Tinubu for the situation to be immediately addressed.

Senator Shettima in a statement issued by his spokesman, Stanley Nkwocha, was quoted as saying, “We owe it to this President to be loyal and law-abiding citizens. He has a total grasp of the situation, challenges and, indeed, the prospects we have as a nation. A careful look at our nation’s economy will show a gradual bouncing back on most frontiers.

“This is a testament that, indeed, our investment of our votes and trust in this leader will pay off at the end of the road. So, let us continue to pray for him, commit ourselves to peace, unity and development of the Nigerian nation and we shall definitely be the winners for it.”

Also speaking at the event, chairman of Borno Elders Forum, Alhaji Gambo Gubio, thanked the Vice President for the invitation, expressing deep belief and trust in the capacities of both the President and his Vice.

He was joined by the secretary of the group, Alh. Dr. Bulama Mali Gubio, who acknowledged the commitment of the Tinubu administration to the Nigerian project, adding that the President deserves support from all Nigerians.

Guests who attended the event included the Senator representing Borno Central, Senator Kaka Shehu Lawan; Member representing Maiduguri Federal Constituency, Rt. Hon. Abdulkadir Rahis; Ya Abba Kolo; Prof Umar Kyari, and Engr. Ibrahim Abba Umar, among several other guests and stakeholders.

Gbenga Samson
Gbenga Samsonhttp://ThisDayLive.com
