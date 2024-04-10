State of Nation: It’s time to restructure Nigeria — Obasanjo

**Obasanjo Urges Restructuring for Nigeria’s Governance**

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has thrown his support behind the call for Nigeria’s restructuring, emphasizing that the prevalence of flawed administrative systems is detrimental to any country’s governance.

Speaking in Enugu during the public presentation of the book ‘In Brotherhood We Stand: A Roadmap for the Rebirth of a Fragmented Nation’ authored by Engr. Chris Okoye, Obasanjo highlighted the imperative for Nigeria to reassess the terms of its union and embrace restructuring.

Addressing attendees at the event held at Immanuel Gardens in Enugu, where he served as the chairman, Obasanjo lamented the country’s transition from one era of bad governance to another. He stressed the correlation between economic viability and political reforms, asserting that ineffective governance systems can undermine a nation’s economic stability.

Obasanjo underscored the need for constitutional and political reforms to address structural defects inherited from colonial administration, urging grassroots involvement in constitution-making efforts to enhance inclusion, popular participation, ownership, and legitimacy.

The former President emphasized the importance of unity, equity, and collective commitment to Nigeria’s progress, urging all stakeholders to work together towards a stronger and more united nation. He cautioned against divisive strategies that could precipitate crises and advocated for checks and balances within a democratic framework.

Commenting on the book, Obasanjo expressed personal interest and described its content as a much-needed remedy for the challenges facing Nigeria, particularly those stemming from the National Political Reform Conference of 2005.

Dignitaries present at the book launch included former presidential candidate Peter Obi, ex-Senate President Ken Nnamani, former Imo State Governor Ikedi Ohakim, Senator Victor Umeh, Admiral Allison Madueke (retd), Frank Nweke, and Prof. Chinedu Nebo, among others.