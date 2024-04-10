Menu
Several Buildings Collapse As Fire Guts Lagos Market

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

April 10, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Several buildings have self-collapsed after fire broke out in Dosumu Idumota Street in Lagos Island today April 9.

The Director-General of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency LASEMA, Olufemi, Oke-Osanyintolu, disclosed this on X this evening.

Investigation shows that the fire broke out after an individual was refuelling a generator set that was still running. The fire expanded after it caught up with several kegs stored with fuel at the penthouse of a three-building complex housing a printing shop with chemical contents,

“No casualties, nor injuries were recorded at the incident scene, however, while putting out the fire, an adult female collapsed and was promptly attended by Paramedics from the LRU Pre-Hospital Care Unit at the incident scene, before being moved swiftly to Marina General Hospital for continued medical care,” Oke-Osayintolu said in a statement.(www.naija247news.com).

