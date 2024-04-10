Menu
Search
Subscribe
Security News

Seventeen victims of herdsmen attacks get mass burial in Benue

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

April 10, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Seventeen persons who were killed by armed herders’ attack in Mbakyor at Mbalom council ward in Gwer-East Local Government Area of Benue State have been buried.

The victims were given a mass burial on Tuesday, April 9, 2024, in the community after an interdenominational service.

The marauding herdsmen invaded the community on March 7, 2024, killing the victims, including a retired WO2 Army Officer and a boy.

It was gathered that two out of the 17 farmers were earlier buried, as their corpses were fast decomposing due to the gruesome way they were murdered by their assailants.

Speaking during the burial, Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia, who was represented by his deputy, Sam Ode, stated that one of the best solutions to end the incessant attacks by armed herders in Benue communities was the formation of vigilante groups.

“Today is a sad day in the history of Benue State; to line up caskets like this is unacceptable. I am so sad, and my heart is heavy to see this kind of spectacle that shouldn’t have happened,” he said.

“Security is not for government alone because there is no one that can protect you like yourself; you need to have a Joint Security Taskforce or vigilante groups that would be properly profiled and handed over to the government to handle them. That is the solution to the insecurity we are facing in the state,”

The governor also pledged to construct the road that passed through the axis to ease the movement of security agencies to the area in times of emergencies, adding that the community was also ripe for a police station.

The governor, however, promised to personally meet with the families of the bereaved after the burial and prayed against a reoccurrence of the same.

Elias Audu, member of Benue House of Assembly, representing Gwer East, wondered why despite the availability of fighter planes to tackle such attacks, security did not live up to their billings

He advised that the relevant security agency should be reprimanded because they would have intervened in the crisis, using fighter helicopters in such a situation, adding that they didn’t when his people were under siege for over 3 hours.

President of the Masev Development Association, Prof. Vitalis Tarhule, noted that the primary responsibility of government was the protection of lives and property, even as he appealed to the government to endeavour to protect the people.

He added that similar attacks had occurred in 2014, 2018 and 2024, bringing to a total of about 40 lives that were lost, insisting that there was a need to establish a security post in Mbaikyor to check the unwholesome activities of armed herders.

Chairman of the Association of Mbaikyor Sons in diaspora, Simon Kofi, told the governor that his people had apprehended two herders and handed them over to the police due to their nefarious activities.

He explained that their crime was that they told the herders not to come back to the community again, a situation which prompted the attack on his kinsmen.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
”my heart is full of gratitude” – Alexx Ekubo grateful as he marks birthday
Next article
Police launch investigation into murder of another lawyer in Imo
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Three die after consuming expired medications in Kaduna

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
April 10, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Three people have died after reportedly...

Ebonyi Police arrest female kidnap ringleader, rescue six abducted children

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
April 10, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Ebonyi State Police Command has...

Actor Yomi Fabiyi Mourns Death Of Actress Jumoke Aderounmu

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
April 10, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Actor Yomi Fabiyi has joined to...

Gunmen kill five, abduct one in another deadly attack in Benue

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
April 10, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Gunmen have carried out another deadly...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Three die after consuming expired medications in Kaduna

Nigeria Metro News 0
April 10, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Three people have died after reportedly...

Ebonyi Police arrest female kidnap ringleader, rescue six abducted children

CrimeWatch 0
April 10, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Ebonyi State Police Command has...

Actor Yomi Fabiyi Mourns Death Of Actress Jumoke Aderounmu

Entertainment 0
April 10, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Actor Yomi Fabiyi has joined to...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com