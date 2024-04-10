Police launch investigation into murder of another lawyer in Imo

April 10, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Imo State Police Command says it has launched an investigation into the murder of another legal practitioner, Mr Garricks Anyanwu, who was killed by assailants a week ago.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, ASP Henry Okoye, disclosed this in a telephone interview with newsmen on Tuesday.

Okoye, who confirmed the incident, however, promised to make an official statement on completion of investigation on the matter.

It was gathered that Anyanwu was killed in his home town of Orodo, in Mbaitoli Local Government Area of the state by some suspected assassins.

His decomposing body was later discovered on April 5, in a bush.

A family source, who pleaded anonymity, simply said the deceased will be buried on Wednesday, April 10, 2024, and declined further comment.

It was also gathered that members of the victim’s family had approached the police with a sworn affidavit to recover his remains for immediate burial.

Naija247news recalls that a magistrate, Nnaemeka Ugboma, the former Chairman, Obudiagwa Customary Court in Oguta Local Government Area of the state was equally murdered by assailants.

Ugboma was shot dead by gunmen on February 2, 2023, while he was presiding over a court session.(www.naija247news.com).