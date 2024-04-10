Police Apprehend Suspect With fake $100,000 notes in Abuja

April 10, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigeria Police Force National Cybercrime Centre has arrested a suspect, Muhammed Zenabdin, for criminal conspiracy and possession of suspected counterfeit currency in Abuja.

The Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, who disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday, April 9, 2024, said the suspect was arrested during a raid on a cybercrime hideout.

“The Nigeria Police Force National Cybercrime Centre, delivering on its mandate to stamp and decimate the trend of cybercrime in the country, has made a significant breakthrough following the apprehension of one Muhammed Zenabdin “M” for criminal conspiracy and possession of suspected counterfeit currency amounting to $100,000,” he stated.

“While acting on credible intelligence, operatives of the NPF-NCCC conducted a raid on a suspected cybercrime hideout located in Garki II, FCT.

“Despite the escape of other members of the criminal gang, Muhammed Zenabdin “M” was successfully apprehended.

“Subsequent execution of a search warrant revealed compelling evidence, including $100,000 bills believed to be counterfeits, along with sophisticated counterfeit detection equipment, international passports, mobile phones, and a luxury vehicle.”

Adejobi added that the suspect provided indicting confessional statements and also offered valuable information to aid in the apprehension of other members of the gang.

He further stated that the suspect(s) will face arraignment in court following the conclusion of the investigation.

Meanwhile, the Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun commended the Director of the NCCC, CP Uche Ifeanyi Henry, and his team for their diligent efforts in combating cybercrime.

He assured the public of their safety while issuing a stern warning to all cybercrime threat actors, urging them to cease their illicit activities or face severe legal consequences.(www.naija247news.com).