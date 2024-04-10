Menu
Search
Subscribe
AnalysisAviation

Nigeria’s Air Passenger Fares Surge by 20.53% Year-on-Year, Hits N89,975.68 in January 2024

By: Idowu Peters

Date:

According to the National Bureau of Statistics Transport Fare Watch report, the average fare paid by air passengers for specified routes on a single journey spiked by 20.53% year-on-year, reaching N89,975.68 in January 2024, compared to N74,648.65 in January 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Additionally, the report revealed a five percent month-on-month increase in airfare.

Furthermore, intercity bus fares saw a significant rise, with commuters paying N963.38 per drop in January 2024, marking a 6.72% increase compared to December 2023.

Within the city, commuters paid an average of N650.70 per drop in January 2024, indicating a 0.94% month-on-month increase and a substantial 48.03% increase compared to January 2023.

For intercity bus journeys, the average fare per drop surged to N7,577.03 in January 2024, a 2.36% increase from December 2023.

Okada transportation also experienced a price hike, with the average fare rising to N456.22 in January 2024, an 8.69% increase from the previous month.

Waterway passenger transportation witnessed a monthly average fare increase to N1,402.84 in January 2024, representing a 1.16% rise. Year-on-year, this marked a significant 35.82% increase.

The removal of the petrol subsidy by President Bola Tinubu in May 2023 has been cited as a key factor contributing to the surge in transport fares across the country.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Nigerian Banks’ Operating Expenses Surge by 42.51% in 2023, Reaching N3.23tn
Idowu Peters
Idowu Petershttps://naija247news.com/

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Nigerian Banks’ Operating Expenses Surge by 42.51% in 2023, Reaching N3.23tn

Idowu Peters Idowu Peters -
Operating expenses of ten major Nigerian banks witnessed a...

“Presidency Backs CBN’s Crackdown on Currency Racketeers for Stronger Naira, Lower Prices”

OyinyeChukwu Paula OyinyeChukwu Paula -
The Presidency has commended the Central Bank of Nigeria...

Oil Marketers Advocate Reduction in Pump Price of Dangote Refinery’s Diesel

Godwin Okafor Godwin Okafor -
Oil marketers are urging a downward revision in the...

World Bank Projects High Inflation Rate for Nigeria in 2024

Samuel Onyekwe Samuel Onyekwe -
The World Bank released a report yesterday, forecasting that...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Nigerian Banks’ Operating Expenses Surge by 42.51% in 2023, Reaching N3.23tn

Banking institutions 0
Operating expenses of ten major Nigerian banks witnessed a...

“Presidency Backs CBN’s Crackdown on Currency Racketeers for Stronger Naira, Lower Prices”

News Analysis 0
The Presidency has commended the Central Bank of Nigeria...

Oil Marketers Advocate Reduction in Pump Price of Dangote Refinery’s Diesel

Oil Markets 0
Oil marketers are urging a downward revision in the...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com