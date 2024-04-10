Menu
”my heart is full of gratitude” – Alexx Ekubo grateful as he marks birthday

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

April 10, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nollywood star, Alexx Ekubo counts his blessings as he pens a note of gratitude in celebration of his birthday.

In celebration of his 38th birthday, the actor took to his Instagram page to express his thanks.

He expressed that he is thankful for the good and bad times and for the beautiful things of life, and family, friends that he has been blessed with.

He wrote:

“Older & thankful.

I’m thankful for the downs, now I appreciate the ups.

I’m thankful for the lows, now I appreciate the highs.

With so much gratitude in my heart, all I have & all that is to come, I look around & I’m thankful.

For those that I’m blessed to call family & friends, I’m most thankful.

All in all, I’m alive & well, my heart is full of gratitude & I’m thankful. ❤️”. (www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
