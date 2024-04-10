Menu
Microsoft Announces $2.9 Billion Investment in Japan’s Cloud and AI Infrastructure

By: Naija247news

Date:

Microsoft revealed its plan on Tuesday to invest $2.9 billion over two years to bolster its cloud and AI infrastructure in Japan, marking its largest investment in the country during its 46 years of operation there.

The initiative aims to support the advancement of artificial intelligence and expand Microsoft’s presence in the region.

In addition to enhancing cloud and AI infrastructure, the investment will focus on upskilling three million individuals in AI-related fields and establishing a Microsoft Research Asia lab in Tokyo.

This move aligns with a broader trend among technology giants to expand their global footprint and support the growing demand for AI applications.

Server operators are rapidly expanding their data centers and cloud computing assets worldwide to accommodate the surge in AI workloads, particularly following the launch of ChatGPT in late 2022.

Amazon.com’s cloud unit is investing $10 billion in Mississippi and an additional $5.3 billion in Saudi Arabia to bolster data center capabilities in those regions.

Similarly, Google is constructing a $1 billion data center just outside London.

Microsoft’s Azure, Google Cloud (a unit of Alphabet), and Amazon Web Services remain the top three cloud computing companies globally, driving innovation and providing critical infrastructure for AI development and deployment.

Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

