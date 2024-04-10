Menu
Search
Subscribe
Cases & Trials

Legal Team of Nnamdi Kanu Threatens Court Boycott Over Alleged Injustice

By: Idowu Peters

Date:

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

 

Members of the legal team representing the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, have issued a stern warning: they may boycott court proceedings due to perceived injustice against their client. Their stance hinges on ensuring that Kanu’s right to a fair trial is respected by the Department of State Services (DSS).

Kanu faces charges of treason felony and terrorism and has been in DSS custody since 2021. Despite applying for bail on health grounds and to adequately prepare for trial, his application was rejected by Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court in Abuja. Instead, Nyako pledged an accelerated hearing in the matter.

Kanu’s trial is scheduled to commence on April 17, 2024. However, Alloy Ejimakor, the lead counsel for Kanu’s legal team, has been vocal about the challenges they encounter while preparing their client for trial. During an April 9, 2024 press conference in Abuja, Ejimakor accused the DSS of denying them access to Kanu. He further alleged that the DSS consistently confiscates legal documents they bring to the DSS facility for Kanu’s preparation.

In another press conference on Wednesday, Ejimakor asserted that they would withdraw from the trial if the DSS continues to hinder their efforts. According to him, the DSS’s actions infringe upon Kanu’s right to a fair trial, and the legal team refuses to be part of any process that perpetuates this injustice.

Ejimakor firmly stated, “This legal team will not be part of the travesty of justice. If Nnamdi Kanu is not guaranteed a fair trial, we will not participate.”¹…

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
“Billionaire Industrialist Dangote Targets Inflation Slump as Diesel Prices Drop”
Next article
BREAKING: Famous Nollywood Actor, Junior Pope Escapes Death, Revived And Receiving Treatment In Hospital
Idowu Peters
Idowu Petershttps://naija247news.com/

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

BREAKING: Famous Nollywood Actor, Junior Pope Escapes Death, Revived And Receiving Treatment In Hospital

Naija247news Naija247news -
Naija247news reported that Junior Pope Odonwodo, a well-known Nigerian...

“Billionaire Industrialist Dangote Targets Inflation Slump as Diesel Prices Drop”

Naija247news Naija247news -
In a recent interview, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, the industrialist...

Ex-Kogi Gov’s son dies in Abuja

Naija247news Naija247news -
Former Governor of Kogi state, Alhaji Ibrahim Idris (Ibro)...

“He Is Still Alive” – Video Of Nigerians Carrying Nollywood Actor, Junior Pope

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
April 10, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Popular Nollywood Actor, Junior Pope earlier...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

BREAKING: Famous Nollywood Actor, Junior Pope Escapes Death, Revived And Receiving Treatment In Hospital

Lifestyle News 0
Naija247news reported that Junior Pope Odonwodo, a well-known Nigerian...

“Billionaire Industrialist Dangote Targets Inflation Slump as Diesel Prices Drop”

Data & News Analysis 0
In a recent interview, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, the industrialist...

Ex-Kogi Gov’s son dies in Abuja

Top Stories 0
Former Governor of Kogi state, Alhaji Ibrahim Idris (Ibro)...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com