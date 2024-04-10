Legal Team of Nnamdi Kanu Threatens Court Boycott Over Alleged Injustice

Members of the legal team representing the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, have issued a stern warning: they may boycott court proceedings due to perceived injustice against their client. Their stance hinges on ensuring that Kanu’s right to a fair trial is respected by the Department of State Services (DSS).

Kanu faces charges of treason felony and terrorism and has been in DSS custody since 2021. Despite applying for bail on health grounds and to adequately prepare for trial, his application was rejected by Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court in Abuja. Instead, Nyako pledged an accelerated hearing in the matter.

Kanu’s trial is scheduled to commence on April 17, 2024. However, Alloy Ejimakor, the lead counsel for Kanu’s legal team, has been vocal about the challenges they encounter while preparing their client for trial. During an April 9, 2024 press conference in Abuja, Ejimakor accused the DSS of denying them access to Kanu. He further alleged that the DSS consistently confiscates legal documents they bring to the DSS facility for Kanu’s preparation.

In another press conference on Wednesday, Ejimakor asserted that they would withdraw from the trial if the DSS continues to hinder their efforts. According to him, the DSS’s actions infringe upon Kanu’s right to a fair trial, and the legal team refuses to be part of any process that perpetuates this injustice.

Ejimakor firmly stated, “This legal team will not be part of the travesty of justice. If Nnamdi Kanu is not guaranteed a fair trial, we will not participate.”¹…