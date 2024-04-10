Menu
Traditions and Culture

JUST IN: No feud on Olubadan stool, says Makinde

By: Naija247news

Date:

Oyo Governor Seyi Makinde has said there is no rancour over the Olubadan Chieftaincy laws in the State.

He warned those disposed to fanning the embers of discord to desist in the interest of the State.

Makinde spoke while playing host to Muslim faithful who are members of his cabinet and other top government functionaries at his Ikolaba residence.

The Governor also said he was yet to receive any official communication from the Olubadan-in-Council on nomination for the stool.

He wondered why some people were focusing on things that divide the State saying there was no place for that under his watch.

Details Shortly….

Edo State Deputy Governor Impeachment Won't Stand, Says Philip Shaibu
Eid-el-Fitr: Muslims, Christians unite to move Nigeria forward – says Uzodimma
