JUST IN: Appeal Court’s Justice Belgore dies

Aretired Justice of the Court of Appeal, Justice Ahmad Olarenwaju Belgore, has been reported dead.

The Nation learnt the Justice Belgore, who was the Presiding Justice of the Ilorin division of the Court of Appeal, died on Tuesday night.

The deceased retired from the Court of Appeal on April, 18, 2023 on attaining the mandatory retirement age of 70 years.

Born on April 18, 1953, he studied Law at the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria where he bagged LL.B. (Hons.) with Specialisation in Islamic Law from 1975 to 1978, the Nigerian Law School, Victoria Island, Lagos (Barrister-At-Law (BL) 1978/79 session and was enrolled at the Supreme Court of Nigeria as a Solicitor and Advocate of the Supreme Court of Nigeria in July, 1979.

The late jurist was appointed as a Notary Public in 1987 and later served in various capacities as a judge of the High Court of Kwara State from August 1990 to 2006, including as a Resident Judge of the Offa Judicial division of the High Court of Kwara State between August 1994 and September, 1999.

He also served as the Chairman, Special Tribunal Miscellaneous Offences in Abuja.

Justice Belgore was later seconded to the Judiciary of the Republic of the Gambia, where he was appointed as Justice of Appeal, Gambia Court of Appeal and later elevated to the position of Acting Justice of the Supreme Court of the Gambia, a position he held until December 2005.

He became a Justice of the Court of Appeal of Nigeria on April 27, 2006, sworn-in on the June 8, 2006 and was posted as the Presiding Justice, Sharia Panel of the Court of Appeal in 2008.

By 2015, he was appointed the Presiding Justice of the Court of Appeal, Ekiti division. He became a member, Body of Benchers of Nigeria in October, 2015 and later became a Life Bencher in February 2021.

Kwara Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq commiserated with the deceased’s family, describing Justice Belgore as great jurist and patriot.

The Governor, in a condolence message, noted that the late Justice Belgore was a legal giant and a foremost community leader who offered his shoulder for many to lean on

Governor AbdulRazaq prayed Allah to forgive Justice Belgore his shortcomings, admit him to al-jannah Firdaus and give the Belgores and everyone who mourns him the fortitude to bear the loss.

The Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji (Dr) Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari described Justice Belgore’s death as a big loss to the Ilorin Emirate and the nation at large.

In a statement by his spokesman, Mallam Abdulazeez Arowona, the Emir said: “This is a great and colossal loss that has befell Ilorin Emirate and humanity at large.

“Inna ilaihi waina ilaehi raji’un, it is with shock that I received the news of the demise of Justice Ahmad Belgore.

“We was a complete gentleman, a thorough judicial who served the nation meritoriously in various capacities and nationally and internationally.

“He was one of the finest Jutices that the Ilorin Emirate has ever produced. He contributed in no small measures to the growth development of the judiciary and humanity in general.”

The Emir commiserated with the entire Belgore family, immediate and extended family members of the deceased as well as the entire people of Ilorin Emirate and Nigerians in general over the great loss.

He prayed that Almighty Allah accept his good deeds, forgive his shortcomings and admit him into Al-janatul firdaos.