JUST IN: Another Nollywood actor, Junior Pope is dead

Another Nollywood actor, Junior Pope Odonwodo, popularly called Jnr Pope, is dead.

The actor died this afternoon while filming in Asaba, Delta State capital.

According to our source, Junior Pope died during a boat trip.

The boat capsized and he, alongside two other yet-to-be-identified actors, drowned. His body was recovered and rushed to the hospital, where he was confirmed dead.

The Delta State Chairman of Actors Guild of Nigeria, AGN, Emma Onyemeziem, confirmed to Vanguard that the corpse had been deposited in the morgue.

Deaths in Nollywood

The death of Junior Pope is the latest in a string of tragedies that has hit Nollywood this year.

Last month, ace thespians, such as Mr. Ibu and Sisi Quadri passed on.

In January it was Deji Aderemi, popularly known as Olofa Ina. In February it was Ethel Ekpe. She is well known for playing the role of ‘Segi’ on the Nigerian Television Authority sitcom, ‘Basi and Company’.

