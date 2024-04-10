Menu
Search
Subscribe
Nollywood

JUST IN: Another Nollywood actor, Junior Pope is dead

By: Naija247news

Date:

Another Nollywood actor, Junior Pope Odonwodo, popularly called Jnr Pope, is dead.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The actor died this afternoon while filming in Asaba, Delta State capital.

According to our source, Junior Pope died during a boat trip.

The boat capsized and he, alongside two other yet-to-be-identified actors, drowned. His body was recovered and rushed to the hospital, where he was confirmed dead.

The Delta State Chairman of Actors Guild of Nigeria, AGN, Emma Onyemeziem, confirmed to Vanguard that the corpse had been deposited in the morgue.

Deaths in Nollywood

The death of Junior Pope is the latest in a string of tragedies that has hit Nollywood this year.

Last month, ace thespians, such as Mr. Ibu and Sisi Quadri passed on.

In January it was Deji Aderemi, popularly known as Olofa Ina. In February it was Ethel Ekpe. She is well known for playing the role of ‘Segi’ on the Nigerian Television Authority sitcom, ‘Basi and Company’.

For a complete look at the loses of talents suffered by Nollywood this year, click HERE.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Anambra State Muslims offer prayers For Tinubu, Soludo, others
Next article
Foreign Airlines Slash Lagos-London Airfares Amid Air Peace Competition
Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Actress Lizzy Gold Vows for Everlasting Marriage, Stays Clear of Social Media Drama

Idowu Peters Idowu Peters -
  Actress Lizzy Gold has made a firm declaration that...

Meta and OpenAI to Unveil Advanced AI Models Capable of Reasoning and Planning

Idowu Peters Idowu Peters -
  Tech giants OpenAI and Meta are gearing up to...

75% of primary schools in Rivers State have no teachers, 90% dilapidated, says Fubara

Gbenga Samson Gbenga Samson -
Governor Siminalayi Fubara Raises Concerns Over State of Primary...

Eid-el-Fitr: Muslims, Christians unite to move Nigeria forward – says Uzodimma

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
Owerri- The Imo state Governor, Hope Uzodimma, on Wednesday...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Actress Lizzy Gold Vows for Everlasting Marriage, Stays Clear of Social Media Drama

Lifestyle News 0
  Actress Lizzy Gold has made a firm declaration that...

Meta and OpenAI to Unveil Advanced AI Models Capable of Reasoning and Planning

AI 0
  Tech giants OpenAI and Meta are gearing up to...

75% of primary schools in Rivers State have no teachers, 90% dilapidated, says Fubara

South South 0
Governor Siminalayi Fubara Raises Concerns Over State of Primary...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com