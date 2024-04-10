I’m disappointed Obasanjo, Jonathan watching PDP bleed – Sowunmi

PDP Chieftain Disappointed in Founding Fathers’ Inaction Amid Party Discord

Segun Sowunmi, a prominent member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), expressed his disappointment with the party’s founding fathers for their apparent indifference to the internal conflicts plaguing the party.

During an appearance on Channels Television’s Politics Today program, Sowunmi voiced his expectation that former Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan would intervene to resolve the ongoing strife within the PDP before the 2023 elections.

Recently, a group of PDP members in the House of Representatives, led by Ikenga UgoChinyere and comprising approximately 60 lawmakers, called for the resignation of the party’s National Chairman, Umar Damagum, alleging his alignment with the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Sowunmi attributed the agitation for Damagum’s resignation and other internal discord to what he referred to as the “Wike problem,” citing challenges posed by the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike.

Despite previous efforts to address these challenges before the last general elections, Sowunmi regretted that similar issues persist even a year after the polls.

He stressed the importance of the party’s founding fathers intervening to facilitate reconciliation among conflicting members, emphasizing the need to strengthen and solidify the party’s achievements.

Expressing his disappointment, Sowunmi highlighted the significance of preserving the legacy of the PDP as a 25-year-old institution, urging its leaders to take decisive action to address the ongoing turmoil.