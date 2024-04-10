Menu
Political parties

I’m disappointed Obasanjo, Jonathan watching PDP bleed – Sowunmi

By: Peter Okafor

Date:

PDP Chieftain Disappointed in Founding Fathers’ Inaction Amid Party Discord

Segun Sowunmi, a prominent member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), expressed his disappointment with the party’s founding fathers for their apparent indifference to the internal conflicts plaguing the party.

During an appearance on Channels Television’s Politics Today program, Sowunmi voiced his expectation that former Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan would intervene to resolve the ongoing strife within the PDP before the 2023 elections.

Recently, a group of PDP members in the House of Representatives, led by Ikenga UgoChinyere and comprising approximately 60 lawmakers, called for the resignation of the party’s National Chairman, Umar Damagum, alleging his alignment with the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Sowunmi attributed the agitation for Damagum’s resignation and other internal discord to what he referred to as the “Wike problem,” citing challenges posed by the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike.

Despite previous efforts to address these challenges before the last general elections, Sowunmi regretted that similar issues persist even a year after the polls.

He stressed the importance of the party’s founding fathers intervening to facilitate reconciliation among conflicting members, emphasizing the need to strengthen and solidify the party’s achievements.

Expressing his disappointment, Sowunmi highlighted the significance of preserving the legacy of the PDP as a 25-year-old institution, urging its leaders to take decisive action to address the ongoing turmoil.

Previous article
House Minority PDP led-Caucus caucuses disown 60 opposition lawmakers
Next article
Court remands Ijele Speaks in Keffi prison over threat to life on Evangelist Ebuka Obi
Peter Okafor
Peter Okaforhttp://Naija247news.com
Peter Okafor Financial Journalist | Editor | Contributor Overview: Peter Okafor is a seasoned Financial Journalist, astute Editor, and valued Contributor at Naija247news Media Group. With an unwavering passion for dissecting complex financial landscapes, Peter has become a trusted name in delivering incisive and insightful coverage of economic events, market trends, and corporate dynamics. Professional Journey Peter's journey in financial journalism has been marked by a commitment to excellence. Joining the ranks of Naija247news, he has consistently demonstrated a keen understanding of the intricate interplay between finance and the global socio-economic fabric. Expertise: Specializing in financial markets, economic analyses, and business developments, Peter Okafor has honed his expertise over the years. His ability to unravel intricate financial narratives and present them in a comprehensible manner sets him apart in the world of financial journalism. Contributions As an Editor and Contributor, Peter has played a pivotal role in shaping the narrative of Naija247news. His contributions extend to thought-provoking articles, in-depth market analyses, and coverage of key events that impact the financial landscape. Educational Background: Peter holds a degree in Journalism, complemented by specialized courses in Finance and Business Reporting. His educational foundation has provided him with the tools to navigate the intricate world of financial journalism. Innovation and Adaptability: In an era of evolving media landscapes, Peter Okafor exemplifies innovation and adaptability. Leveraging digital platforms and emerging technologies, he ensures that financial insights reach a diverse audience, fostering financial literacy and awareness. Awards and Recognition: Peter's commitment to journalistic excellence has not gone unnoticed. He has been the recipient of several awards, recognizing his outstanding contributions to the field of financial journalism. Vision for the Future: Looking ahead, Peter Okafor envisions a future where financial journalism continues to empower individuals, shape economic policies, and drive positive change. His dedication to staying at the forefront of financial news underscores his commitment to this vision. Connect with Peter Okafor: - LinkedIn: [Peter Okafor](#) - Twitter: [@PeterOkafor_N247](#) In the dynamic realm of financial journalism, Peter Okafor stands as a stalwart, combining experience, expertise, and a forward-looking vision to illuminate the path of financial understanding for a global audience.

