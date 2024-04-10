Menu
How Nollywood actor, Junior Pope died in boat accident while filming

By: Naija247news

Date:

The Nigerian film community is in mourning following the tragic passing of Pope Obumneme Odonwodo, affectionately known as Junior Pope, during a film shoot.

Junior Pope and three other actors lost their lives as their boat capsized in Anam River, Anambra State, while returning from a filming location.

Despite rescue efforts, none of them survived, leaving the industry in shock.

Just hours before the accident, Junior Pope shared a video of himself on Tuesday, April 9, 2023, offering prayers for a safe journey.

Sadly, fate had a different plan, and the accident occurred on their return journey the following day.

Junior Pope’s untimely passing leaves behind his wife and three children.

Biography: Junior Pope

Junior Pope was born on May 7, 1984, in Bamenda, Cameroon, but moved to Nigeria at a young age. Junior Pope started his career in acting and made his debut in Nollywood in 2006.

Throughout his career, Junior Pope showcased his versatility by taking on diverse roles across various movie genres. He has demonstrated his acting prowess in both traditional and contemporary storylines, earning acclaim for his performances. His ability to effectively portray characters with depth and authenticity endeared him to audiences.

Some of Junior Pope’s notable performances include roles in movies such as “Secret Adventure,” where he showcased his action skills, “Nkwocha,” a drama that highlights societal issues, and “Bachelor Eve,” a comedy that displays his comedic timing.

In addition to his work in movies, Junior Pope is also known for his presence on social media platforms, where he engages with fans and shares insights into his personal and professional life.

His down-to-earth demeanor and dedication to his craft have contributed to his popularity both on and off-screen.

