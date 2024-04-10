House Minority PDP led-Caucus caucuses disown 60 opposition lawmakers

Abuja – The Minority and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) caucus in the House of Representatives has distanced itself from the recently formed 60-member coalition of opposition lawmakers in the Green Chamber. The caucus asserted that such a coalition is unrecognized within the parliament and stated that they will not be associated with it.

The caucuses issued a statement yesterday in Abuja, signed by all minority caucus leaders, including Kingsley Chinda (caucus leader), Ali Madaki (deputy leader), Ali Isah J.C. (minority whip), and George Ozodinobi (deputy minority whip). In the statement, they expressed their disapproval of the briefing held on Monday by a member, Ikenga Ugochinyere, and five others representing the coalition. Ugochinyere and his group had called for the resignation of the acting National Chairman of the PDP, Umar Damagum.

The minority caucus emphasized that they dissociate themselves from the press release issued by the group, emphasizing that the coalition led by Ugochinyere is not recognized within the parliament. They condemned the group’s actions, describing them as absurd and characterized by uncouth and unparliamentary language.

The statement clarified that the demands made by the coalition do not represent the views of the minority parties. The caucus urged the public to disregard any misinformation spread by the said lawmakers and called for them to conduct themselves with honor.

Previously, the 60 PDP federal lawmakers, forming the opposition lawmakers coalition, had threatened to leave the party if the alleged manipulated list of local government caretaker committees of the PDP in Rivers and 10 other states, filled with APC members and loyalists, was not rectified. They accused the PDP chairman of engaging in anti-party activities and planning to hand over the party to the APC. Additionally, they demanded the resignation of the acting chairman of PDP, Umar Damagum, and called for a north-central individual to assume the role of acting chairman pending the party’s convention as stipulated by its constitution. They also accused the PDP chairman of plotting to impeach Rivers State governor, Siminalayi Fubara.