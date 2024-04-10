Menu
Gunmen kill five, abduct one in another deadly attack in Benue

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

April 10, 2024.

Gunmen have carried out another deadly attacks in two local government areas of Benue State, killing five people and kidnapping a woman.

While five people were killed in Agatu and Gwer West LGAs, multiple injuries were reported in Apa LGA.

Residents said the incidents happened between Sunday and Monday in different locations of the state.

In Agatu LGA, locals said armed invaders attacked Ikpele village on Sunday evening, killing four individuals, including one beheaded and three with amputations.

Another attack in Gwer West LGA claimed the life of one person, bringing the total casualties from the Sunday invasions in both LGAs to five, with several others injured.

In Apa LGA, while no deaths were recorded, armed invaders kidnapped a woman during a siege on the Otukpo-Adoka-Oweto highway, shooting someone in the leg and targeting vehicle tyres.

The invaders continued their attacks on Monday along the same highway.

Council Chairman of Apa LGA, Ochayi Alidu, confirmed the attacks, saying that efforts were underway to tackle the situation.

Joseph Adakole, a humanitarian worker, expressed concern over the escalating attacks in Idoma land, leading to casualties, property destruction, and displacement of villagers.

Council Chairman of Agatu LGA, Yakubu Ochepo, highlighted the need for enhanced security support to repel these attacks.

He decried the recent invasion in Ikpele village, where armed herders from Ogumogbo attacked villagers returning home after previous assaults, resulting in fatalities, injuries, and property damage.

Efforts to obtain a comment from the State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Catherine Anene, regarding the incidents were unsuccessful as of the time of filing this report.(www.naija247news.com).

