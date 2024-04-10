Google unveils new data center AI chips and Arm-based CPU

Google has unveiled details about its latest iteration of data center artificial intelligence chips, along with the introduction of an Arm-based central processor.

The new Arm-based CPU, named Axion, will be available via Google Cloud, offering superior performance compared to x86 chips and general-purpose Arm chips in the cloud.

Mark Lohmeyer, Google Cloud’s vice president and general manager of compute and machine learning infrastructure, emphasized the ease of adoption for customers, stating,

“We’re making it easy for customers to bring their existing workloads to Arm.

Axion is built on open foundations, allowing customers using Arm anywhere to adopt Axion without re-architecting or re-writing their apps.

“This move by Google marks a shift towards Arm-based CPUs, joining rival cloud operators such as Amazon.com and Microsoft in offering alternative computing services.

While Google has previously developed custom chips for YouTube, AI, and smartphones, Axion represents its first foray into building a CPU.

The new TPU v5p chip, designed to run in pods of 8,960 chips, boasts twice the raw performance of its predecessor and utilizes liquid cooling technology to ensure optimal performance.

Additionally, the Axion chip offers significant performance improvements over current generation x86 chips produced by Intel and Advanced Micro Devices.

Google plans to leverage Axion to power services like YouTube Ads in Google Cloud in the near future.

The TPU v5p chip is already available via Google’s cloud platform as of Tuesday.