Funke Akindele’s gesture moved me to tears – Bimbo Akinsanya

Actress Bimbo Akinsanya has come to the defence of colleague Funke Akindele over claims she abandoned deceased junior colleague, Jumoke Aderounmu.

Bimbo on her Instagram post recalled that 10 years ago, the late Folake Oshadare, one of Nollywood’s make-up artists, told her how Funke was sending monthly money for her medication as she was a cancer patient.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

She stated that she remembered calling her sister and mother and telling them of the gesture which moved her to tears.

Making a case for her, Bimbo noted how Funke isn’t perfect and no one is but she is sure that Funke is an Angel in her own way .

Read Also: APC knocks Adeleke for attending parties, owing workers

She wrote: “About 10 years ago I saw the late folake oshadare ( one of our make-up artists ) at Ikeja & we exchanged phone numbers. She called me that very day & said I should please help her with some money to buy her drugs cos she was a cancer patient. In her words, @funkejenifaakindele was the one giving her money for the drugs every month. Yes, EVERY MONTH.

” But she couldn’t get through to Funke because she was not in the country and she asked me for help. I remember calling my sister & even telling my mum about Funke’s kind gesture, in fact, I was moved to tears.

“Funke is not perfect & no one is, but I know that this lady right here is an Angel in her own way. We all have our shortcomings but with what I know & heard about Funke, please let’s give it to her. May God Almighty continue to guide & guard our steps”.