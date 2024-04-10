Menu
Funke Akindele shares chat with Jumoke Aderounmu’s brother

By: Yetunde Kolawale

Date:

Actress Funke Akindele has shared a chat with late Adeola Aderounmu’s brother who accused her of hypocrisy..
In the chat, the filmmaker reached out to her brother, sending condolences over his loss.

She made it known that at no point did her junior colleague, Paschaline Alex inform her of Jumoke’s cry for help.

She claimed she was the one who personally reached out to Jide Awobona to ask about her whereabouts.

Funke added that she will never turn a deaf ear to anyone in need around her as she noted how she gives without making noise.

“Hello. I’m so sorry for your loss. At no time did Paschaline Alex tell me Jumoke reached out. I was the one who recently asked Jide Awobona of her whereabouts. I’m deeply sorry for this loss. I will never turn a deaf ear to anyone in need around me. I give but I don’t make house about it. May her soul rest in peace. Pls, take heart,” the message reads.

Funke Akindele further prayed for any enemy around her masquerading as a friend to be exposed, disgraced, and destroyed.

