Foreign Airlines Slash Lagos-London Airfares Amid Air Peace Competition

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

In response to Air Peace’s recent entry into the Lagos-London route, foreign airlines have significantly reduced their airfares. Air Peace commenced direct flights from Lagos to London, offering round-trip economy tickets at N1.2 million, a stark contrast to the previous fares of up to N3 million charged by other carriers.

Following Air Peace’s move, foreign airlines have further slashed their round-trip economy ticket prices, with some averaging as low as ₦841,732. According to recent investigations, Egyptair now offers economy tickets from Lagos to London at ($470) ₦585,620, Virgin Atlantic at ($927.99) ₦1.1 million, Royal Air Morocco at ($456.99) ₦569,422, British Airways at ($787.99) ₦981,848, and Air Peace London at ($655) ₦816,130.

RwandAir’s fare stands at ($545.35) ₦679,070, Ethiopian Air at ($543.84) ₦677,824, Turkish Airlines at ($647.84) ₦807,408, Air France London at ($915.99) ₦1.1 million, and KLM at ($927.84) ₦1.1 million.

As of the first week of April, one-way tickets from Lagos to London ranged between ₦1.03 million and ₦1.3 million, despite exchange rates hovering around ₦1,250 per dollar.