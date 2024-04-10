Menu
Search
Subscribe
Top Stories

Ex-Kogi Gov’s son dies in Abuja

By: Naija247news

Date:

Former Governor of Kogi state, Alhaji Ibrahim Idris (Ibro) on Wednesday lost one of his sons, Mohammed, in Abuja.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Mohammed, a politician like his father, represented Ankpa, Olamaboro and Omala Federal Constituency of Kogi State in the House of Representatives when his father was the state governor.

The younger Idris was said to have slumped and died in his Abuja residence shortly after returning from the Eid-el-Fitr within the city.

It was gathered that he had since been buried according to Islamic rites at the Gudu Cemetery after a funeral prayer at the National Mosque in Abuja.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
“He Is Still Alive” – Video Of Nigerians Carrying Nollywood Actor, Junior Pope
Next article
“Billionaire Industrialist Dangote Targets Inflation Slump as Diesel Prices Drop”
Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

BREAKING: Famous Nollywood Actor, Junior Pope Escapes Death, Revived And Receiving Treatment In Hospital

Naija247news Naija247news -
Naija247news reported that Junior Pope Odonwodo, a well-known Nigerian...

Legal Team of Nnamdi Kanu Threatens Court Boycott Over Alleged Injustice

Idowu Peters Idowu Peters -
  Members of the legal team representing the leader of...

“Billionaire Industrialist Dangote Targets Inflation Slump as Diesel Prices Drop”

Naija247news Naija247news -
In a recent interview, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, the industrialist...

“He Is Still Alive” – Video Of Nigerians Carrying Nollywood Actor, Junior Pope

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
April 10, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Popular Nollywood Actor, Junior Pope earlier...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

BREAKING: Famous Nollywood Actor, Junior Pope Escapes Death, Revived And Receiving Treatment In Hospital

Lifestyle News 0
Naija247news reported that Junior Pope Odonwodo, a well-known Nigerian...

Legal Team of Nnamdi Kanu Threatens Court Boycott Over Alleged Injustice

Cases & Trials 0
  Members of the legal team representing the leader of...

“Billionaire Industrialist Dangote Targets Inflation Slump as Diesel Prices Drop”

Data & News Analysis 0
In a recent interview, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, the industrialist...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com