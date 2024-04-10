Ex-Kogi Gov’s son dies in Abuja

Former Governor of Kogi state, Alhaji Ibrahim Idris (Ibro) on Wednesday lost one of his sons, Mohammed, in Abuja.

Mohammed, a politician like his father, represented Ankpa, Olamaboro and Omala Federal Constituency of Kogi State in the House of Representatives when his father was the state governor.

The younger Idris was said to have slumped and died in his Abuja residence shortly after returning from the Eid-el-Fitr within the city.

It was gathered that he had since been buried according to Islamic rites at the Gudu Cemetery after a funeral prayer at the National Mosque in Abuja.