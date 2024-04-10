Menu
Search
Subscribe
South East

Eid-el-Fitr: Muslims, Christians unite to move Nigeria forward – says Uzodimma

By: Emman Tochi

Date:

Owerri- The Imo state Governor, Hope Uzodimma, on Wednesday called on Muslims and Christians to unite together to move the country forward.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Uzodimma gave this advice in government house in Owerri, during the celebration with Muslim community on Eid-el-Fitr.

Uzodimma said it was the reason while he invited the Muslims and Christians to come together and celebrate.

In his short message, he said: “I am joining you in solidarity to celebrate this year’s Eid-el-Fitr. So, I want to say this, religion should not be seen as a barrier to our co-existence that is why I invited every body even the Christians to celebrate together with our Muslim brothers, adding that; “We must take advantage of the spiritual blessings to unite ourselves. It is very important. As Muslims we must be united. We must see ourselves as one. So I join you to unite.”

“When you unite there are benefits. So, I want you to be law abiding just as I admonish the Christians to be law abiding.

“Take this period to forgive one another. Do not eat alone. Let me tell you, in Imo state we have no provision for segregation. We are brothers and sisters. So, we stay together.” he said.

Earlier in his remarks, the Seriki thanked the Governor for all he has done for his members through palliatives, appointments, security of lives and property, medicare, among others, and promised that the Muslim community will continue to support his administration and policies.

He thanked the Governor on behalf of his members, for granting them the opportunity to end their fasting in a joyous and meritorious mood and solicited God’s continuos blessings upon him.

“Your Excellency, you are the most friendly Governor among all the Governors in Nigeria to us and we are grateful to you,” the Seriki said and recommitted his members determination to live harmoniously with every member of the society in Imo State,” he said.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
JUST IN: No feud on Olubadan stool, says Makinde
Next article
75% of primary schools in Rivers State have no teachers, 90% dilapidated, says Fubara
Emman Tochi
Emman Tochihttps://naija247news.com
Emma Tochi is Naija247news Media Northern Bureau Chief, he's based in FCT Abuja. He overseas the northern operations of this business media

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Actress Lizzy Gold Vows for Everlasting Marriage, Stays Clear of Social Media Drama

Idowu Peters Idowu Peters -
  Actress Lizzy Gold has made a firm declaration that...

Meta and OpenAI to Unveil Advanced AI Models Capable of Reasoning and Planning

Idowu Peters Idowu Peters -
  Tech giants OpenAI and Meta are gearing up to...

75% of primary schools in Rivers State have no teachers, 90% dilapidated, says Fubara

Gbenga Samson Gbenga Samson -
Governor Siminalayi Fubara Raises Concerns Over State of Primary...

JUST IN: No feud on Olubadan stool, says Makinde

Naija247news Naija247news -
Oyo Governor Seyi Makinde has said there is no rancour...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Actress Lizzy Gold Vows for Everlasting Marriage, Stays Clear of Social Media Drama

Lifestyle News 0
  Actress Lizzy Gold has made a firm declaration that...

Meta and OpenAI to Unveil Advanced AI Models Capable of Reasoning and Planning

AI 0
  Tech giants OpenAI and Meta are gearing up to...

75% of primary schools in Rivers State have no teachers, 90% dilapidated, says Fubara

South South 0
Governor Siminalayi Fubara Raises Concerns Over State of Primary...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com