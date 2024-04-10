Eid-el-Fitr: Muslims, Christians unite to move Nigeria forward – says Uzodimma

Owerri- The Imo state Governor, Hope Uzodimma, on Wednesday called on Muslims and Christians to unite together to move the country forward.

Uzodimma gave this advice in government house in Owerri, during the celebration with Muslim community on Eid-el-Fitr.

Uzodimma said it was the reason while he invited the Muslims and Christians to come together and celebrate.

In his short message, he said: “I am joining you in solidarity to celebrate this year’s Eid-el-Fitr. So, I want to say this, religion should not be seen as a barrier to our co-existence that is why I invited every body even the Christians to celebrate together with our Muslim brothers, adding that; “We must take advantage of the spiritual blessings to unite ourselves. It is very important. As Muslims we must be united. We must see ourselves as one. So I join you to unite.”

“When you unite there are benefits. So, I want you to be law abiding just as I admonish the Christians to be law abiding.

“Take this period to forgive one another. Do not eat alone. Let me tell you, in Imo state we have no provision for segregation. We are brothers and sisters. So, we stay together.” he said.

Earlier in his remarks, the Seriki thanked the Governor for all he has done for his members through palliatives, appointments, security of lives and property, medicare, among others, and promised that the Muslim community will continue to support his administration and policies.

He thanked the Governor on behalf of his members, for granting them the opportunity to end their fasting in a joyous and meritorious mood and solicited God’s continuos blessings upon him.

“Your Excellency, you are the most friendly Governor among all the Governors in Nigeria to us and we are grateful to you,” the Seriki said and recommitted his members determination to live harmoniously with every member of the society in Imo State,” he said.