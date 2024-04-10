Edo State Deputy Governor Impeachment Won’t Stand, Says Philip Shaibu

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Rt. Hon. Philip Shaibu, the impeached deputy governor of Edo State, has asserted that his removal by the Edo State House of Assembly is transient and attributed the move to the upcoming September 21 governorship election in the state.

In a widely circulated video released on Wednesday, Shaibu expressed these sentiments during a visit from Emperor Jaret Tenebe, the Acting State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), at his Abuja residence. Tenebe denounced the impeachment as a charade and encouraged Shaibu to pursue legal avenues to overturn the action.

Shaibu emphasized, “What has happened will not change my quest to be loyal to anybody that I will work with, and I will encourage anybody to be loyal to their boss.” He remained resolute, expressing confidence that the judiciary would intervene appropriately.

Tenebe reaffirmed his support for Shaibu, condemning the impeachment process as disgraceful and undemocratic. He hailed Shaibu’s steadfastness, likening his sacrifice to that of Jesus Christ during Easter, and pledged unwavering solidarity in the legal battle ahead.

The interaction concluded with a message of strength and resilience, with Tenebe assuring Shaibu that many opportunities lie ahead, and urging him to persevere with the backing of the APC and their shared community.