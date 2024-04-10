Menu
Ebonyi Police arrest female kidnap ringleader, rescue six abducted children

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

April 10, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Ebonyi State Police Command has confirmed the rescue of six children from kidnappers.

The spokesperson of the command, DSP Joshua Ukandu, who confirmed the incident in a statement on said the police also arrested the ringleader of the notorious kidnap syndicate, who specialised in the abduction of children from their parents in the state.

According to the statement, on January 21, 2024, one Nkwuda Francis reported to the Command that a woman, initially identified as Mercy Francis, parading herself as a youth corps member, had kidnapped two young children from his house in Nwezenyi Igbeagu, Izzi LGA of Ebonyi State after she rented a room in the compound.

DSP Ukandu stated that the children, aged three and seven, respectively, were later found to have been taken by one Ngozi Blessing Abia, which was revealed to be the suspect’s true identity.

“Following a diligent investigation by officers attached to the Gender Unit of the Command, the suspect was located in Oba, Anambra State, where the children were rescued and returned to their family,” he stated.

DSP Ukandu said that similarly, one Mrs. Lovina Iwuorah and Mrs. Ndifereke Wisdom Clement, two mothers whose children were similarly abducted in Ohaozara LGA of the State, identified the suspect as the conspirator in the disappearance of their three children, aged between one and three-year-old.

The investigation led officers to Benin City, where the children were found in an orphanage. The proprietor of the orphanage has been detained and is providing valuable information to the Police.

“Additionally, one Chinasa Uwezoke from Lagos, upon learning of the arrest, visited the Command and identified the suspect as someone who had gained her trust and subsequently took her three children to the market, only to flee with her 3-year-old son.

“The boy was later recovered and reunited with his family after being sold by the suspect,” the Police spokesman added.

He noted that the suspect’s modus operandi was to rent an apartment, fraternize with her unsuspecting neighbours, gain their trust and abduct their children for pecuniary gains.

“The Command hereby advises property owners and caretakers to thoroughly screen potential tenants and urges parents to educate their children about safety and stranger interactions,” the PPRO stated. (www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
