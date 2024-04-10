Court removes Osun monarch appointed by Adeleke

Justice Lawrence Arojo of the Osun State High Court has sacked a traditional ruler, Oba Johnson Ajiboye, the Olola of Ola in the Ejigbo Local Government Area of the state.

Ajiboye was appointed by Governor Ademola Adeleke on January 3rd, 2024, while presiding over the State Executive meeting despite a pending court case and restraining orders.

There has been a crisis in the community since Adeleke selected the monarch, in which the head of kingmakers, Dr Femi Fasanya, boycotted and disowned the installation process of Oba Johnson Ajiboye in January 2024.

Following the incident, the opposing family house, Olugbode represented by David Salako and Kola Sangoniran, filed a motion with suit number HEJ/3/2020 seeking the sack of Oba Johnson Ajiboye and nullification of his appointment letter by Governor Adeleke.

Justice Arojo granted the six interlocutory injunctions in the motion filed by the opposing family on March 25, 2024, over alleged illegality.

Commenting on the development, the family through its lawyer, Barrister Fatimah Adeshina confirmed that the stool of Olola of Ola has been declared vacant by the order granted by Osun State High Court.

Olugbode in a petition dated April 10 2024 by one Kolawole Sangoniran addressed to Osun Police Command envisaged anarchy in Ola, stating “the deposed king is planning to confer chieftaincy title on some people at the Olola of Ola’s palace.”

He said, “We shall be grateful if you will use your good office to prevent the planned Programme and disobedience to court orders. This is to avoid the impending breakdown of law and order, possible killing and maiming that may erupt.”