Menu
Search
Subscribe
Traditions and Culture

BREAKING: Lagos monarch dies after Eid prayers

By: Naija247news

Date:

The Osolo of Isolo in Lagos State, Oba Kabiru Agbabiaka, has passed away. Reports indicate that he died shortly after observing the Eid prayers on Wednesday.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The Chairman of Isolo Local Council Development Area, Olasoju Adebayo, confirmed the monarch’s demise in a statement. According to Adebayo, the late monarch will be buried today at 4pm, following Islamic rites.

“I have the instruction of the Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to formally announce the passing of the paramount ruler of Isolo Kingdom, Oba Kabiru Agbabiaka, Adeola Olushi III, today April 10, 2024. He was aged 64,” the statement read.

The cause of his death was not disclosed. Oba Kabiru Agbabiaka spent 20 years on the throne. May his soul rest in peace.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Disgtraced, Betta Edu threatens to sue BBC over alleged defamation
Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Disgtraced, Betta Edu threatens to sue BBC over alleged defamation

Naija247news Naija247news -
The suspended Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation,...

“Nigeria Braces for Record Inflation Surge, Projected to Reach 32% in March 2024”

Naija247news Naija247news -
Nigeria is bracing for a staggering peak in inflation,...

Three die after consuming expired medications in Kaduna

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
April 10, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Three people have died after reportedly...

Ebonyi Police arrest female kidnap ringleader, rescue six abducted children

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
April 10, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Ebonyi State Police Command has...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Disgtraced, Betta Edu threatens to sue BBC over alleged defamation

Cases & Trials 0
The suspended Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation,...

“Nigeria Braces for Record Inflation Surge, Projected to Reach 32% in March 2024”

Analysis 0
Nigeria is bracing for a staggering peak in inflation,...

Three die after consuming expired medications in Kaduna

Nigeria Metro News 0
April 10, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Three people have died after reportedly...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com