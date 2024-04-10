BREAKING: Lagos monarch dies after Eid prayers

The Osolo of Isolo in Lagos State, Oba Kabiru Agbabiaka, has passed away. Reports indicate that he died shortly after observing the Eid prayers on Wednesday.

The Chairman of Isolo Local Council Development Area, Olasoju Adebayo, confirmed the monarch’s demise in a statement. According to Adebayo, the late monarch will be buried today at 4pm, following Islamic rites.

“I have the instruction of the Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to formally announce the passing of the paramount ruler of Isolo Kingdom, Oba Kabiru Agbabiaka, Adeola Olushi III, today April 10, 2024. He was aged 64,” the statement read.

The cause of his death was not disclosed. Oba Kabiru Agbabiaka spent 20 years on the throne. May his soul rest in peace.