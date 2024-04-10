Menu
Search
Subscribe
Lifestyle News

BREAKING: Famous Nollywood Actor, Junior Pope Escapes Death, Revived And Receiving Treatment In Hospital

By: Naija247news

Date:

Naija247news reported that Junior Pope Odonwodo, a well-known Nigerian Nollywood actor, was believed to have drowned while filming a movie and attempting to cross the River Niger in an engine boat.However, there’s a twist to the story.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Despite initial reports of his passing, Junior Pope, aged 39 and set to turn 40 on May 7, 2024, has been revived.

Filmmaker Sam Olatunji initially confirmed the tragic news of Junior Pope’s alleged demise, stating that he and three other actors had fallen into the Anam River en route to a film location.

However, updates later emerged indicating that Junior Pope was receiving treatment in a hospital after being revived.

Emeka Rollas, President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, initially corroborated the news of Junior Pope’s drowning, only to later confirm his revival and ongoing medical care.

Videos circulating on social media further attest to the actor’s miraculous recovery.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Legal Team of Nnamdi Kanu Threatens Court Boycott Over Alleged Injustice
Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Legal Team of Nnamdi Kanu Threatens Court Boycott Over Alleged Injustice

Idowu Peters Idowu Peters -
  Members of the legal team representing the leader of...

“Billionaire Industrialist Dangote Targets Inflation Slump as Diesel Prices Drop”

Naija247news Naija247news -
In a recent interview, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, the industrialist...

Ex-Kogi Gov’s son dies in Abuja

Naija247news Naija247news -
Former Governor of Kogi state, Alhaji Ibrahim Idris (Ibro)...

“He Is Still Alive” – Video Of Nigerians Carrying Nollywood Actor, Junior Pope

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
April 10, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Popular Nollywood Actor, Junior Pope earlier...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Legal Team of Nnamdi Kanu Threatens Court Boycott Over Alleged Injustice

Cases & Trials 0
  Members of the legal team representing the leader of...

“Billionaire Industrialist Dangote Targets Inflation Slump as Diesel Prices Drop”

Data & News Analysis 0
In a recent interview, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, the industrialist...

Ex-Kogi Gov’s son dies in Abuja

Top Stories 0
Former Governor of Kogi state, Alhaji Ibrahim Idris (Ibro)...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com