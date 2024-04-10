BREAKING: Famous Nollywood Actor, Junior Pope Escapes Death, Revived And Receiving Treatment In Hospital

Naija247news reported that Junior Pope Odonwodo, a well-known Nigerian Nollywood actor, was believed to have drowned while filming a movie and attempting to cross the River Niger in an engine boat.However, there’s a twist to the story.

Despite initial reports of his passing, Junior Pope, aged 39 and set to turn 40 on May 7, 2024, has been revived.

Filmmaker Sam Olatunji initially confirmed the tragic news of Junior Pope’s alleged demise, stating that he and three other actors had fallen into the Anam River en route to a film location.

However, updates later emerged indicating that Junior Pope was receiving treatment in a hospital after being revived.

Emeka Rollas, President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, initially corroborated the news of Junior Pope’s drowning, only to later confirm his revival and ongoing medical care.

Videos circulating on social media further attest to the actor’s miraculous recovery.