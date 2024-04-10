Billionaire Tony Elumelu In-talks to acquire a club in Nigeria Premier Football League

Renowned Nigerian economist and philanthropist, Tony Elumelu, has shown interest in acquiring a club in the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) after discussions with Minister of Sports Development, Senator John Owan Enoh.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

During talks regarding private ownership of clubs in Nigeria, the 61-year-old chairman of Heirs Holdings, Transcorp, and United Bank for Africa (UBA) hinted at the possibility of purchasing a club in the NPFL.

Elumelu responded positively to a suggestion by LawyerDay, proposing that big corporations in Nigeria acquire league clubs as part of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

He disclosed that the Minister of Sports Development has approached him, along with other prominent figures in the country, to assess the feasibility of such acquisitions for further league development.

Acknowledging the idea, Elumelu stated, “This is a nice idea,” and added that they are already evaluating the viability of the proposal.Known as one of the wealthiest individuals in Nigeria and Africa,

Elumelu has amassed his fortune through investments in various sectors including financial services, real estate, hospitality, healthcare, power, oil, and gas.I’m