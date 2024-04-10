AY Makun breaks silence as wife confirms marital crisis

April 10, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Popular comedian, AY Makun reacts as his estranged wife, Mabel Makun confirms their marital crisis.

Recall that it was rumored that the comedian’s marriage of two decades had hit the rocks; however, the reason for their marital crisis remains speculative.

AY Makun’s wife, Mabel recently took to social media to appreciate fans for their supportive comments and messages.

While confirming their marital problem, she noted that she and the father of her children deserve privacy at times like this so as to protect the mental health of their children.

Following this, AY Makun took to his Instagram page to note that this phase would also be a thing of the past pretty soon.

On his page, he noted:

“This too shall pass.”. (www.naija247news.com).