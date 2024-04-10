Menu
Search
Subscribe
Regions

Anambra State Muslims offer prayers For Tinubu, Soludo, others

By: Naija247news

Date:

Anambra Muslim community has offered prayers for the administration of President Bola Tinubu and Governor Chukwuma Soludo among other political office holders in the country during Eld-ED-Fitri

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

They also asked God to strengthen their faith while discharging their responsibilities.

Leader of Anambra Muslim Ummah, Alhaji Garba Haruna (Seriki Hausawa Awka), called for the prayers during the 2024 eld-el-fitr prayers, at Amawbia Sports Club field on Wednesday.

Haruna, who is also the Chairman, Northern Traditional Council, Anambra State said, every Nigerian irrespective of tribe, ethnic and religious affiliation must continue to pray for leaders and progress of the country at large.

He said: ““Today marks a significant day in Islam as Muslims worldwide commemorate the conclusion of Ramadan and the Eid-el-Fitr festivities.

We the entire Muslim ummah in Anambra are so happy living peacefully in the State.

“We are also happy witnessing today’s event once again in our lives in a conducive environment.”

While urging Nigerians to be patient with the government in its effort to tackle the current economic hardship in the country, Haruna commended Soludo’s effort in curtailing insecurity in the State.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
JUST IN: Appeal Court’s Justice Belgore dies
Next article
JUST IN: Another Nollywood actor, Junior Pope is dead
Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Actress Lizzy Gold Vows for Everlasting Marriage, Stays Clear of Social Media Drama

Idowu Peters Idowu Peters -
  Actress Lizzy Gold has made a firm declaration that...

Meta and OpenAI to Unveil Advanced AI Models Capable of Reasoning and Planning

Idowu Peters Idowu Peters -
  Tech giants OpenAI and Meta are gearing up to...

75% of primary schools in Rivers State have no teachers, 90% dilapidated, says Fubara

Gbenga Samson Gbenga Samson -
Governor Siminalayi Fubara Raises Concerns Over State of Primary...

Eid-el-Fitr: Muslims, Christians unite to move Nigeria forward – says Uzodimma

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
Owerri- The Imo state Governor, Hope Uzodimma, on Wednesday...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Actress Lizzy Gold Vows for Everlasting Marriage, Stays Clear of Social Media Drama

Lifestyle News 0
  Actress Lizzy Gold has made a firm declaration that...

Meta and OpenAI to Unveil Advanced AI Models Capable of Reasoning and Planning

AI 0
  Tech giants OpenAI and Meta are gearing up to...

75% of primary schools in Rivers State have no teachers, 90% dilapidated, says Fubara

South South 0
Governor Siminalayi Fubara Raises Concerns Over State of Primary...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com